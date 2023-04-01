Farmers market guide 2023: Where to shop from St. Louis-area growers

Shop fresh produce or handcrafted goods at these St. Louis-area farmers markets.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is home to many creators and growers, and the best way to shop from them directly is by visiting your local farmers market.

Here’s where you can shop from local vendors this season across the St. Louis region:

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21. Where: Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in downtown Alton, Illinois.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 6 through Oct. 21.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 6 through Oct. 21. Where: Arnold City Park, 2400 Bradley Beach Road, Arnold, Missouri.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March through October.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March through October. Where: 24 O’Fallon Square, O’Fallon, Missouri.

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 18 through Sept. 28.

4-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 18 through Sept. 28. Where: Meramec Pavilion, 995 Larkin Williams Road, Fenton, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October.

Where: 501 South Florissant, Ferguson, Missouri.

Is there a farmers market we missed? Send us an email.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, April 1 through Oct. 1.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, April 1 through Oct. 1. Where: 150 East Argonne Drive, downtown Kirkwood, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 1 through Oct. 28.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 1 through Oct. 28. Where: Meadows Circle Drive, Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon, May 13 through October.

8 a.m. to noon, May 13 through October. Where: 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville, Illinois.

When: 4-8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, June through September.

4-8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, June through September. Where: Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October. Where: 20 SSR-D, New Melle, Missouri.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June through October.

10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June through October. Where: 2714 North 13th St., St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, May 20, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 28.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, May 20, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 28. Where: O’Fallon Park, 799 East Taylor Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

When: To be announced.

To be announced. Where: 2500 Woodson Road, Overland, Missouri.

When: 2-5 p.m. April 8, April 22, May 6.

2-5 p.m. April 8, April 22, May 6. Where: Point Labaddie Brewery, 1029 Thiebes Road, Labaddie, Missouri.

When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, May through October.

4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, May through October. Where: 2808 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, all year long.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, all year long. Where: 730 Carroll St., St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 though Nov. 25.

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 though Nov. 25. Where: Foundry Art Centre, 500 North Riverside Drive, St. Charles, Missouri.

When: Wednesdays through Saturdays, May through November.

Wednesdays through Saturdays, May through November. Where: Route schedule coming soon. Check for updates here.

When: 3-7 p.m. April 8, 4-8 p.m. May 13 and 4-8 p.m. June 10.

3-7 p.m. April 8, 4-8 p.m. May 13 and 4-8 p.m. June 10. Where: 3901 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 7 through Oct. 29.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 7 through Oct. 29. Where: 1 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 8 through Nov. 11, and 4 p.m. to sunset Tuesdays, May 2 through Sept. 26.

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 8 through Nov. 11, and 4 p.m. to sunset Tuesdays, May 2 through Sept. 26. Where: Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 through Nov. 18.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 through Nov. 18. Where: 6655 Delmar Blvd., University City, Missouri.

When: 4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, April 28 through Oct. 13.

4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, April 28 through Oct. 13. Where: 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21. Where: O’Fallon Station, 105-111 South Vine St., downtown O’Fallon, Illinois.

When : 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April through October.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April through October. Where: 317 West Main St., Washington, Missouri.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 30.

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 30. Where: 221 Plaza Drive, Grover, Missouri.

Use the map below to find a market nearest to you: