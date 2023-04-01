x
Farmers market guide 2023: Where to shop from St. Louis-area growers

Shop fresh produce or handcrafted goods at these St. Louis-area farmers markets.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is home to many creators and growers, and the best way to shop from them directly is by visiting your local farmers market.

Here’s where you can shop from local vendors this season across the St. Louis region:

Alton Farms & Artisans Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21.
  • Where: Corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in downtown Alton, Illinois.

Arnold Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 6 through Oct. 21.
  • Where: Arnold City Park, 2400 Bradley Beach Road, Arnold, Missouri.

Farmers & Artisans Market of O’Fallon

  • When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March through October.
  • Where: 24 O’Fallon Square, O’Fallon, Missouri.

Fenton Community & Farmers Market

  • When: 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 18 through Sept. 28.
  • Where: Meramec Pavilion, 995 Larkin Williams Road, Fenton, Missouri.

Ferguson Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October.
  • Where: 501 South Florissant, Ferguson, Missouri.

Is there a farmers market we missed? Send us an email.

Kirkwood Farmers Market

  • When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, April 1 through Oct. 1.
  • Where: 150 East Argonne Drive, downtown Kirkwood, Missouri.

Lake St. Louis Farmers & Artists Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 1 through Oct. 28.
  • Where: Meadows Circle Drive, Lake St. Louis, Missouri.

Land of Goshen Community Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon, May 13 through October.
  • Where: 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville, Illinois.

Maryland Heights Pop-Up Market

  • When: 4-8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, June through September.
  • Where: Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Missouri.

New Melle Country Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May through October.
  • Where: 20 SSR-D, New Melle, Missouri.

North City Farmers Market

  • When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June through October.
  • Where: 2714 North 13th St., St. Louis, Missouri.

One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market

  • When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, May 20, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 28.
  • Where: O’Fallon Park, 799 East Taylor Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

Overland Farmers Market

  • When: To be announced.
  • Where: 2500 Woodson Road, Overland, Missouri.

Point Labaddie Farmers Market

  • When: 2-5 p.m. April 8, April 22, May 6.
  • Where: Point Labaddie Brewery, 1029 Thiebes Road, Labaddie, Missouri.

SOL (Sustainable, Organic, Local) Food Farmers Market

  • When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, May through October.
  • Where: 2808 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, Missouri.

Soulard Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, all year long.
  • Where: 730 Carroll St., St. Louis, Missouri.

St. Charles Farmers Market

  • When: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April 15 though Nov. 25.
  • Where: Foundry Art Centre, 500 North Riverside Drive, St. Charles, Missouri.

St. Louis MetroMarket

  • When: Wednesdays through Saturdays, May through November.
  • Where: Route schedule coming soon. Check for updates here.

STL Vegan Market

  • When: 3-7 p.m. April 8, 4-8 p.m. May 13 and 4-8 p.m. June 10.
  • Where: 3901 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

The Boulevard Farmers Market

  • When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 7 through Oct. 29.
  • Where: 1 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights, Missouri.

Tower Grove Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 8 through Nov. 11, and 4 p.m. to sunset Tuesdays, May 2 through Sept. 26.
  • Where: Tower Grove Park, 4256 Magnolia Ave., St. Louis, Missouri.

U City Farmers Market

  • When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 1 through Nov. 18.
  • Where: 6655 Delmar Blvd., University City, Missouri.

City of Union Farmers Market

  • When: 4-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, April 28 through Oct. 13.
  • Where: 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union, Missouri.

Vine Street Market – O’Fallon

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 13 through Oct. 21.
  • Where: O’Fallon Station, 105-111 South Vine St., downtown O’Fallon, Illinois.

Washington Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April through October.
  • Where: 317 West Main St., Washington, Missouri.

Wildwood Farmers Market

  • When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 30.
  • Where: 221 Plaza Drive, Grover, Missouri.

Use the map below to find a market nearest to you:

