You can get a lot for $30,000. How about a new car? A year of college tuition? What about a trio of dolls from Saks Fifth Avenue?

You heard that right. Saks is selling limited edition Anna, Elsa and Olaf dolls from the hit movie "Frozen II."

Looking at the product details for the Disney’s Frozen 2 x Roberto Coin Deluxe Diamond Doll Set, the term "limited edition" is quite literal -- only two sets were made.

If you have the cash to spare for your favorite little "Frozen" fan, here’s what you’ll get: One Elsa doll with “fractal snowflake shapes symbolizing [Elsa’s] inner strength and power,” one Anna doll with her dress of “wheat pattern representing her warmth, optimism and the Fall seasonal palette from the film,” and one Olaf doll that is sure to warm your heart (and melt your bank account).

The trio features lavish jewels and the signature Roberto Coin small red ruby inspired by an Egyptian legend saying that if a ruby touches your skin, it brings love and happiness.

You will find more than just a lucky ruby on these luxury Disney dolls. Elsa boasts 18K white gold, green tourmaline and amethyst. Anna has 18K yellow gold with accents of yellow and orange sapphire. Olaf has three broaches that all have 18K white gold and ice-like diamonds.

There are two hitches: no returns or refunds and you still have to pay $7.50 in shipping not covered in the $30,000 price tag. Needless to say, that these dolls would probably be best for viewing on a collector’s shelf than being played with by a young "Frozen" fan.

