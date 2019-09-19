NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — ‘Friends’, one of TV’s most iconic sitcoms of all time, is celebrating 25 years since airing its first episode.

To commemorate the milestone, Ralph Lauren is paying homage through a new wear-to-work collection.

According to the Ralph Lauren site, the “The One Where They All Wear Ralph Lauren” collection is inspired by “25 years of the characters’ iconic style.”

Over the course of 10 seasons, we watched the Rachel Green go from daddy’s dependent to a waitress to a personal shopper at Bloomingdale’s and finally to an exec at Ralph Lauren.

Although there are hints of several character styles in the collection, the main star is Rachel.

People magazine dubbed the collection as, “a celebration of Rachel’s style and professional success: smashing those career goals and looking fab while doing it.”

Some of the looks in the collection include Rachel’s iconic leopard-print coat, plaid skirt and basics like sweaters, turtlenecks and suits.

To view the entire collection go to RalphLauren.com.

RELATED:

Netflix to stream 'Seinfeld' globally starting 2021

The one where you watch 25 hours of 'Friends' for $1,000

Lisa Kudrow opens up about body image struggles on 'Friends'