Saturday is big for small businesses

White House officials say last year, Small Business Saturday hit a record high in sales, with an estimated $19.8-billion reported in spending.

ST. LOUIS — Two days after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, a day many merchants say is even more important for their bottom line than Black Friday.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are more than 32-million small businesses in the United States, and more than half of American workers either own a small business or are employed by one.

On Manchester Road in Maplewood, small is big.

“This is our treat and chew bar,” said Airedale Antics pet supplies owner Sheri Phipps, "some of the most fabulous all-natural dog and cat chews you can find.”

She hit some of the highlights. “Dried duck heads,” she said, holding one up. “People get grossed out but actually it’s a wonderful chew for a dog.”

Phipps said Small Business Saturday is one of their biggest days of the year.

At the register?

“The register,” she said, “but also the customer service piece. It’s one of our biggest days we get to see all our friends, we get to make new friends.”

A 5 On Your Side reporter asked merchants how business, now, compares to a year ago.

Down the street, at Maven Bath & Candle Company, owner Kate Bethel has never wandered far from Maplewood.

“For us, business has been good,” said Bethel. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in sales and traffic. So far, so good.”

The Craft Alliance on Delmar features artist-made gifts, and shoppers willing to pay for their products.

Customer Teresa Feathers said, “I come, actually, every year. One of my favorite artists is a woman named Elaine, and I get a piece from her almost every year.”

Feathers held up what appeared to be a small, colorful, ceramic dish.

“I love supporting St. Louis business and St. Louis crafters,” she added.