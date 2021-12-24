Shoppers flock to Maplewood on Christmas Eve

Some took care of their last-minute shopping while others visited the area to spend time with family.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Those who might have fell victim to shipping delays or who did not have the time to pick up a gift ahead of Christmas could support local businesses instead on Friday.

Manchester Road in Maplewood was packed with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.

"Every year it's Christmas Eve shopping for me. Time goes by before my eyes," said Maxine Day, who was shopping for her father.

Deborah Sherperis and her family told 5 On Your Side that they had already done their shopping for their loved ones and wanted to use the day to be with one another.

"Today we have Christmas Eve to look around Maplewood and buy things that we want for ourselves," Sherperis said.

"We have my sister here from New York so we're showing her big downtown Maplewood," her partner Cary Colman added.

Local shop owners on the strip opened their doors for a few hours to get customers those local treats and trinkets to share with family.

"A lot of stocking stuffers. A lot of jams and Charcuterie things. We have a lot of cheeses and meats,” said Kate Hannan, the co-owner of Tale to Table.

The store is committed to the community with classes all throughout the year.

“We're all about bringing people together. That's what Tale to Table's all about. It's the stories of food. It's about sharing and gathering," Hannan continued.