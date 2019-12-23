ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is Christmas Eve, but for procrastinators, it’s also the last chance to get those holiday presents.

Dec. 24 is Last Minute Shoppers Day. If you just remembered you still need to buy a gift for that great aunt, cousin who’s in town for the holidays or other long-distance related, Tuesday is the day to get that shopping done.

5 On Your Side checked with several St. Louis-area malls to see how long they will be open Tuesday. Here are their Christmas Eve hours:

Plaza Frontenac: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South County Center: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Louis Galleria: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Claire Square: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

West County Center: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

And for the last-minute shoppers who need or what to do some off-hours shopping, many Kohl's stores are now open 24 hours a day through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

