USPS, FedEx, UPS announce 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

If you want to make sure your gifts arrive on time, this is when they need to be in the mail.

ST. LOUIS — December is here, and that means Christmas is just around the corner, so the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are all focused on the big day.

All three carriers have now announced the recommended deadlines to mail greeting cards and packages for expected delivery by Christmas.

This comes amid the postal service intentionally slowing down some mail delivery and raising prices for some packages during the holiday rush as part of an effort to stabilize the struggling agency and reduce its growing debt.

There has also been a big push to get consumers this year to do their holiday shopping early because of supply chain issues around the world. Some retailers are also kicking off holiday sales in October.

The USPS said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas and customer traffic at Post Office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 6, with Dec. 13-18 being the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the holiday season.

USPS 2021 holiday shipping deadlines

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

FedEx also recently announced its Christmas deadlines, with options to ship packages up until Christmas Eve for delivery by Dec. 25.

FedEx Ground Economy - Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

FedEx Ground - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Home Delivery - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Express Saver - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

2Day & 2Day AM - Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

Overnight Services - Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

FedEx Same Day - Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

These are the recommended last days to ship something within the U.S. using UPS for delivery by Christmas Eve.