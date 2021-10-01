St. Louis ranks in top 5 best cities for people with disabilities

With October being Disability Employment Awareness Month, WalletHub wanted to see which cities are the most accomodating

ST. LOUIS — People living with disabilities have more to consider when making big decisions like looking for a new home, compared to other individuals.

Most people in the market have a wish list, but people with disabilities sort of have a 'need list,' as they must also think about things like the accessibility of facilities or even the cleanliness of the air.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 U.S. adults, or 61 million total, have a disability that impacts their major activities. That number rises to 2 in 5 among Americans aged 65 and older.

Keeping up with the costs of a disability can be very expensive. WalletHub reports that the average monthly Social Security disability benefit as of August 2020 was $1,151.79. That makes a yearly income of $13,821.48, only slightly above the federal poverty line for a single individual at $12,880.

This forces many living with disabilities to work. In 2020, over 5.3 million people with disabilities were employed, says WalletHub. Disabled people also heavily rely on low cost of living and wages for financial relief, and St. Louis is a good place to do that.

During a study of the best and worst cities for people with disabilities, experts found that St. Louis ranks the third best.

@WalletHub ranks St. Louis as 3rd for best cities for people with disabilities, see the full list here >>https://t.co/c7xJYxBudv — City of St. Louis (@STLCityGov) October 1, 2021

Let's get into the details:

To determine the rankings, the data compared 182 cities, with at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across key indicators of disability-friendliness.

1) Economy

Housing Affordability

Cost of Living

Median Earnings for People with Disabilities

Employment Rate for People with Disabilities: Double Weight (~5.56 Points)

Share of People with Disabilities Living in Poverty

Share of Homeless People with Disabilities

Annual Cost of In-Home Services

Presence of CDC Funding for Disability & Health Programs

Presence of Public-Housing Waiting List for Seniors/People with Disabilities

Presence of “Disability Insurance” Programs

Presence of Employment First

2) Quality of Life

Share of People with Disabilities

Special-Education Teachers per 1,000 School-Aged People with Disabilities

Graduation Rate for Students with Disabilities

Wheelchair-Accessible Restaurants per Capita

Wheelchair-Accessible Grocery Stores per Capita

Wheelchair-Accessible Art, Entertainment & Recreational Establishments per Capita**

Wheelchair-Accessible Trails per Capita

Share of Population with Walkable Park Access

Walkability

Effectiveness of State Medicaid Programs

Share of Young Buildings

Share of Accessible Home

3) Health Care

Percentage of Residents That Are Fully Vaccinated

Cost of Doctor Visit

Average Per-Person Health-Insurance Premium

Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

Occupational Therapists per Capita

Home Health Aides & Personal Care Aides per Capita

WalletHub “Doctors” Ranking

WalletHub “Nurses” Ranking

Hospitals per Capita

Quality of Public Hospital System

Share of Uninsured Population

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, then averaged out for the overall score, before being placed in order.

Overland Park, Kansas was determined the most livable place for people with disabilities, while Scottsdale, Arizona came in second. And the worst place? Gulfport, Mississippi, according to WalletHub's findings.