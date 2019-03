ST. LOUIS — If you have a teen in your life, you know it's an exciting time of new experiences and incredible growth.

But it's also a time when teens are learning the rules of safe relationships, and that learning curve can be steep.

In fact, an entire month is dedicated to awareness about teen dating violence.

Susan Kidder, CEO of Safe Connections joined us in-studio to talk about this important topic.

Click on the video to watch her interview.