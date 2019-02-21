ST. LOUIS — For one week on Today in St. Louis, we helped you manage your life better. We showed you how to organize your closet and de-clutter your schedule.

Thursday, we tackled the latest tech gadgets which can be a huge benefit to simplify your life. To do this, we enlisted the help of veteran turned tech-junkie, Mark Watson.

He's known as ‘Soldier Knows Best’ on YouTube and has over 780,000 followers.

Here are the products Watson said are the must haves of 2019:

1. A smart clock by Lenovo

2. Vanguard gaming system

3. DJI Osmo pocket video camera

4. Royole FlexPai foldable smartphone

5. Brilliant Smart Home system





