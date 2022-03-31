Vintage KSDK: The late, great Bob Gibson on the Cardinals '67 championship season, in his own words

ST. LOUIS — We dug deep into our film and video archives for some classic memories of the St. Louis Cardinals and Busch Memorial Stadium.
Video we found from March 31, 1967 shows workers cleaning the seats and getting the old Busch Stadium ready for just its second season of baseball.
And it would be a season to remember. The St. Louis Cardinals would end up winning the World Series that year.
For the late, great Bob Gibson, a Cardinals pitcher from 1959-1975 and Hall of Famer, it was a championship for the record books. He not only threw a shutout in Game 4, he also hit his first-ever World Series home run. The Cardinals would win it all in Game 7 at Fenway Park on Oct. 12, 1967.
Gibson described that championship season, in his own words, as part of KSDK's 40th anniversary celebration in 1987.
Bob Gibson said:
"The year is 1967, a big year for me, the Cardinals and St. Louis. After finishing in sixth place in 1966, the Cardinals won 101 games and a National League Championship the following season. I got the ball three times that World Series against Boston. And after winning the first game of the series, I managed to shut out the heavy hitting Sox 6-0 in Game 4. We were now on top three games to one. But Boston came back and won the next two, tying the series, and then we went back to Fenway Park. I got the ball again and thankfully the bat as well. Jim Lonborg hung a slider and I got my first ever World Series home run. Julian Javier followed with a three-run shot in the fifth. And when George Scott struck out swinging in the ninth, we had our second World Championship in four years."