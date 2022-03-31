Vintage KSDK: The late, great Bob Gibson on the Cardinals '67 championship season, in his own words

Gibson described that championship season, in his own words, as part of KSDK's 40th anniversary celebration in 1987.



Bob Gibson said:

"The year is 1967, a big year for me, the Cardinals and St. Louis. After finishing in sixth place in 1966, the Cardinals won 101 games and a National League Championship the following season. I got the ball three times that World Series against Boston. And after winning the first game of the series, I managed to shut out the heavy hitting Sox 6-0 in Game 4. We were now on top three games to one. But Boston came back and won the next two, tying the series, and then we went back to Fenway Park. I got the ball again and thankfully the bat as well. Jim Lonborg hung a slider and I got my first ever World Series home run. Julian Javier followed with a three-run shot in the fifth. And when George Scott struck out swinging in the ninth, we had our second World Championship in four years."