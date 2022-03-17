Vintage KSDK: St. Patrick’s Day 1960

We dug into our archives for video from 1960, which was a cold day for the wearing of green in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A very festive Vintage KSDK this week in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

March 17, 1960, only saw high temperatures in the mid-30s, which forced most celebrations indoors.

We have film of people enjoying some beer and corned beef and cabbage at an unnamed tavern in the city. Some even brought along their shillelaghs, or old Irish walking sticks.

St. Louis has a long history of celebrating the Irish holiday, from parades to parties.

But the downtown St. Patrick's Day parade wouldn't get started for another nine years when our film was shot.

We hope you get enjoy St. Patrick's Day this year!

