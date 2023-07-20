Media reports from that time claimed the television program drew an audience of 600 million worldwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — 40 years ago this month, some of the world's most beautiful women gathered in St. Louis.

On July 11, 1983, the Miss Universe pageant was held at the Kiel Auditorium.

In the days leading up to the pageant, contestants appeared for photo ops poolside at the Chase Park Plaza.

Then came the big moment.

"Now, ladies and gentlemen, I shall read the name of the first runner-up and then Miss Universe. The first runner-up is Miss USA. Congratulations!" announced game show host Bob Barker, who emceed the pageant.

The television program was said to have drawn an audience of 600 million worldwide.