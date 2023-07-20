x
Vintage KSDK: 40 years ago this month, Miss Universe was crowned in St. Louis

Media reports from that time claimed the television program drew an audience of 600 million worldwide.

ST. LOUIS — 40 years ago this month, some of the world's most beautiful women gathered in St. Louis.

On July 11, 1983, the Miss Universe pageant was held at the Kiel Auditorium.

In the days leading up to the pageant, contestants appeared for photo ops poolside at the Chase Park Plaza.

Then came the big moment.

"Now, ladies and gentlemen, I shall read the name of the first runner-up and then Miss Universe. The first runner-up is Miss USA. Congratulations!" announced game show host Bob Barker, who emceed the pageant.

The television program was said to have drawn an audience of 600 million worldwide.

19-year-old Lorraine Downes of New Zealand beat out 80 other women for the title.

"Miss New Zealand is Miss Universe of 1983. She's won all the cash awards and magnificent prizes totaling more than 150,000 dollars,” proclaimed Barker.

Miss USA was named first runner-up.

