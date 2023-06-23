Well, it was the night in July 1994, the Eagles brought their Hell Freezes Over Tour to St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Our weekly trip through the KSDK archives takes us back to the night of Tuesday, July 5, 1994.

The Eagles brought their Hell Freezes Over Tour to St. Louis. Our cameras were there for the opening song, Hotel California. Fans came from far and wide.



“How long did it take you to get here?” asked then-KSDK reporter Ken Jones.

"Four hours," replied one fan.

"From where?"

"Mason Hall, Tennessee,” she replied.



It was a huge night for a then-relatively unknown Sheryl Crow.

The Mizzou grad and Missouri-native was the opening act. She also played with the band the night before at the very first Fair St. Louis.

"We played last night under the Arch,” said Crow. “I haven't really even thought about this 30,000 people thing yet, but it's going to be nice. It's nice to do your first big gig in what sort of is your home area."

The next night, 20,000 people packed Riverport, which is now known as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

"The attendance just shows how incredible that they really are,” another fan said.

July of 1994 was a big summer for concert lovers.