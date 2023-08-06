Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, and Johnny Carson were among the big names who appeared on stage at the Kiel Opera House.

ST. LOUIS — We reached deep into the KSDK archives for this Rat Pack gem from June 20, 1965.

A-list entertainer Sammy Davis Junior performed on the stage at the Kiel Opera House, as he headlined a charity fundraiser for Dismas Halfway House.

And he wasn’t the only member of the Rat Pack in town.

So was Dean Martin, who arrived on stage smoking a cigarette.

“It's a pleasure to be here, did he introduce me?” quipped Martin. “I just walked on.”

The Rat Pack was a group of entertainers who appeared in films and performed together at casinos in Las Vegas.

Early members of the Pack included Humphrey Bogart, Nat King Cole, and Errol Flynn.

But in the 60s, it was Frank Sinatra, Joey Bishop and Sammy Davis, Jr., who ran together.

Their show at the Dismas House fundraiser was called the "Frank Sinatra Spectacular."

Even Johnny Carson was there.

