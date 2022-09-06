x
Vintage KSDK

Vintage KSDK: 51 years ago this week Six Flags St. Louis opened its gates

We have film of the opening ceremony on June 5, 1971, complete with dignitaries and sizable crowds. But the big attraction was, of course, the rides.

ST. LOUIS — This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to June 5, 1971.

Fifty-one years ago this week, Six Flags St. Louis opened its doors for the very first time.

We found film in the 5 On Your Side archives shot high above the amusement park in Eureka.

It was initially called Six Flags over Mid-America.

Along with an opening ceremony that day, there were dignitaries, a proclamation, and sizable crowds.

But the big attraction was, of course, the rides. And it was a hot one with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The park has undergone huge changes over the decades.

Today, it's the only one of the three original parks to be owned and operated by Six Flags.

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the foothills of the Ozarks in the background, Six Flags Over Mid-America is seen in a photo dated Sept. 9, 1971. The amusement park, with rides and concessions, also reflects the area’s history. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

