We have film of the opening ceremony on June 5, 1971, complete with dignitaries and sizable crowds. But the big attraction was, of course, the rides.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to June 5, 1971.

Fifty-one years ago this week, Six Flags St. Louis opened its doors for the very first time.

We found film in the 5 On Your Side archives shot high above the amusement park in Eureka.

It was initially called Six Flags over Mid-America.

Along with an opening ceremony that day, there were dignitaries, a proclamation, and sizable crowds.

But the big attraction was, of course, the rides. And it was a hot one with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The park has undergone huge changes over the decades.

Today, it's the only one of the three original parks to be owned and operated by Six Flags.