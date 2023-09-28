Vintage KSDK: Never mind Travis Kelce, this Taylor Swift moment had us all talking 8 years ago today

On Sept. 28, 2015, Swift brought her “1989” tour to town and invited a famous performer from St. Louis to join her on stage.

ST. LOUIS — Taylor Swift has gone viral this week after being romantically linked with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.

The singer and songwriter was Kelce's guest at Sunday afternoon’s NFL game in KC.

But our Vintage KSDK is a flashback to another night when Swift made headlines with a male superstar.

On Sept. 28, 2015, she brought "The 1989 World Tour" to the then-Scottrade Center.

Swift continued her tradition of inviting guest artists to perform at her shows, and this night it was St. Louis’ own Nelly.

The two sang several songs including Nelly's "Hot In Herre," and then Swift's opening act Haim joined her for a synchronized dance routine.

The four female singers acted as a backup act to Nelly’s performance, sending fans into a frenzy.