Vintage KSDK: The Beatles played Busch in the summer of ‘66

Girls swooned, rain fell, but the show featuring Paul, John, George and Ringo went on as scheduled.

ST. LOUIS — Beatlemania takes over our Vintage KSDK this week.

On Aug. 21, 1966, members of The Beatles, featuring Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport via private jet where they're rushed to a limo.

Crowds of fans screamed as their car arrived at Busch Memorial Stadium for the show. St. Louis was the band's 10th stop on a 14-city U.S. tour.

Among the crowd of 23,000, our KSD reporter.

“Ever seen ‘em before?” asked our reporter.

“Yes, in Chicago,” replied a female concertgoer.

“What makes you like The Beatles so much?” our reporter asked another female fan.

“I don't know, it’s great,” she replied.

“How do you feel?” our reporter asked of another female in attendance.

“I think they’re the greatest thing that ever happened to teenagers. They've got the universal appeal,” she said.

“What is their big appeal?” our reporter asked.

“It's just them. They've got the electricity," she said.

We only have a few seconds of the performance. Rain fell through the first half of the concert, soaking the fans.

Nurses at a first aid station said they treated about three dozen girls for what they called mild hysteria.