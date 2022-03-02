In today's Vintage KSDK, it's snowmaggedon from the 1980s, with some video that's not been seen in years.

ST. LOUIS — In today's Vintage KSDK, it's snowmaggedon from the 1980s.

We're taking a look back at 1982, with some video that's not been seen in years.

Much like what we've seen in the bi-state the past few days, 40 years ago, heavy rain turned into a snowstorm that many of us won't forget.

It was Jan. 30, 1982, when 14 inches of snow fell on St. Louis.

Over two days, the snowstorm crippled the area.

Government offices, businesses, and schools were closed.

The airport, Amtrak, and roads were shut down.

Some people were stranded for days.

And local highway officials were warning drivers to stay home.

“I think we’re going to have some problems tomorrow morning, people trying to get out of their driveways,” the highway official told our reporter. “Initially because the plows coming through the subdivisions this evening, or early in the morning, are going to move the snow from the middle of the street into the curbs and in the driveways. And then if they do get out, we still have some major arteries that are only open with one lane, like Highway 40. I think we could have a very major problem tomorrow morning."

According to the National Weather Service, it was the biggest snow St. Louis had seen since 1912.

The Missouri National Guard was also brought in to help with the snow disaster.

It was really a snowstorm we'll never forget.