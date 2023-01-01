1st St. Louis baby of 2023 born on New Year’s Day

BJC confirmed they spoke to other area hospitals and determined this baby is the first born this year citywide.

ST. LOUIS — Barnes Jewish Hospital welcomed St. Louis’ newest and youngest resident on New Year’s Day Sunday.

Tre'Vaion Hollimon is the first baby born this year in the city.

He was born shortly after 12 a.m. at BJC and weighs seven pounds and 11 ounces.

This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The pair's older children were also born at BJC.

BJC spokesperson Audrey Esther said everyone is doing great and wishes the family well.