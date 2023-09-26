Free Flu Shots for Fans at Blues Preseason Game

St. Louis metro area health officials say they're trying to avoid the same 'tripledemic' spike in cases of COVID, flu and RSV that we experienced last year.

ST. LOUIS — Roll up your sleeves before the puck drops down at Tuesday night's Blues game.

BJC health care workers will be at Enterprise Center ahead of, and during, the game to vaccinate Blues fans for the flu. The clinic comes at a crucial time, as we step into fall and the risk of catching the virus grows.

St. Louis metro area health officials say they're trying to avoid the same 'tripledemic' spike in cases of COVID, flu and RSV that we experienced last year.

If you have tickets to Tuesday night's Blues game, you can get a flu shot for free! Just come a little earlier than the 7 p.m. game time.

The flu-shot clinic runs from 5:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until vaccines run out.

BJC workers will be giving the shots near portals 22 and 23 at the Enterprise Center.

For those not attending the game, BJC is hosting a number of flu shot clinics open to the public over the coming weeks.

The dates and times of clinics are as follows:

Sept. 30

Siteman Cancer Center – South County

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5225 Midamerica Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63129

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

BJC at the Commons

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4249 Clayton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 1

BJC at the Commons

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4249 Clayton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 7

Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical Office Building 2

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 8

Christian Hospital Atrium – Detrick Building



9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11133 Dunn Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Oct. 12

Northwest HealthCare

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1225 Graham Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

Parking is available free on-site.

Pediatric (6 months and up)

Adults (18+ years old)

Seniors (65+ years old, high dose)

Our newsroom spoke with Dr. Kanika Cunningham, the director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health about the risk for high virus transmission this fall and winter. She tells our reporter, "We still see rising cases in October and just throughout the entire flu season. So I know, in the past, COVID-19 has kind of taken priority. But, we are still seeing a significant amount of influenza cases, hospitalizations and things like that. So, during this season, what we are definitely encouraging and recommending for everyone to be mindful about COVID-19, influenza and RSV."

Two weeks ago, St. Louis County Department of Public Health was only offering the 2023 flu shot to its empaneled patients and didn't have a supply of the most recent COVID and RSV vaccine to administer to county residents.