Get paid $1,500 to be a professional napper

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who really needs an excuse nap?
No one--that's who.
But, if you're looking for one, how about a nice, fat paycheck?
Sleep company 'Each Night', is now hiring a team of five 'nap reviewers', who will basically get paid $1,500 to nap.
The company is testing theories behind the pros and cons of napping.
Here are the requirements:
- Must commit to napping everyday for 30 days
- Must sleep alone during the test period to ensure the naps are undisturbed
- Must have strong English writing skills to write reviews and follow instructions
- Must be over the age of 18
"Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity. The individuals will be required to take part in a video call before and after each experiment, to ensure they understand their tasks fully, and to complete a verbal questionnaire detailing their experiences and results. In return for their participation, each ‘nap reviewer’ will receive a payment of $1,500 at the end of the testing period," the 'Each Night' website says.
Applications close May 31.
You can fill out an application form here.
'Each Night' also provided a few useful tips for general napping:
- Set an Alarm: Setting an alarm is important for ensuring you nap the desired amount of time. An alarm can make sure you don’t accidentally sleep longer than you intended, especially if you only plan on taking a short 10-minute nap. This can help you to wake up when you’ll feel most refreshed and rested and avoid experiencing sleep inertia.
- Find a Quiet Place: If possible, nap in a quiet, dark space with little distractions and a comfortable room temperature. These factors encourage rest and relaxation and can help you to fall asleep more quickly.
- Avoid Naps Late in the Day: Napping too late in the day can make it difficult to fall asleep that evening. A disruption in your sleep schedule can have a domino effect on the following days, making it hard to get back on track. Avoid napping within seven hours of your scheduled bedtime to prevent any sleep disruptions.
- Give Yourself Time to Wake Up: Allow yourself enough time to wake up before resuming your day. You may feel tired and less alert for a short amount of time, which can potentially impair your performance.
