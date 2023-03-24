Important Links to better health

Your Health Matters

Kay Royster, STL Links Chapter president said, “we have gathered a host of partners who will share lifesaving information and offer health screenings in support of the ‘Black Family Wellness Expo.’ Through this all-Links Impact Day of Service, we are changing lives across the globe.”

According to Lannis Hall, MD MPH, Associate Professor of Clinical Radiation Oncology, Siteman Cancer Center, and LINKS Health and Human Services Facet chair, said “are so grateful to our partners for providing screenings and essential health information in a family-friendly environment.”

“African Americans develop life-threatening diseases at earlier ages. This family-centered event will help convey that learning about your health should begin early in life and that personal lifestyle choices like eliminating tobacco and alcohol use, engaging in daily exercise, and selecting healthy food choices can reduce our risk of life- threatening illnesses.

“As a retired nurse anesthetist, I know the importance of giving families the opportunity to speak directly with medical partners who can help them jump-start their health and fitness journeys,” said Links member Arlene Ross.

Jonelle Lofton said the event is free of to attract families who may not otherwise have opportunities to learn more about healthy living.

“In addition to free health screenings, there will be breakfast and fun activities for the kids including, face painting, balloon artistry and the bubble bus. Adults can also get their steps in while line dancing!”

Black Family Wellness Expo partners and sponsors include Christian Hospital, The Program to Eliminate Cancer Disparities, The American Cancer Society, Washington University Obstetrics and Gynecology Department and Oak Street Health.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry.