Seasonal Affective Disorder: Know what it is, what the symptoms are, what to do about it

ST. LOUIS — Not feeling like yourself lately? We’ve entered a tricky time of the year for many people who may suffer from seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders, SAD may affect millions of American adults.

Those who are more prone to SAD are people experiencing major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder, especially bipolar II, which the Mayo Clinic said can include at least one major depressive episode and at least one hypomanic episode, without a case of mania.

Additionally, those experiencing SAD tend to have other mental disorders, such as attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), an eating disorder, an anxiety disorder, or panic disorder, according to NIMH. The disorder can be hereditary through those who have relatives with schizophrenia or depression.

The institute said symptoms can start in the late fall or early winter and go away during the spring and summer, which is known as winter-pattern SAD or winter depression. Some people may experience depressive episodes during the spring and summer months, which is called summer-pattern SAD or summer depression and is less common.

What are the signs and symptoms of SAD, according to NIMH:

Feeling depressed most of the day nearly every day.

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed.

Experiencing changes in appetite or weight.

Having problems with sleep.

Feeling sluggish or agitated.

Having low energy.

Feeling hopeless or worthless.

Having difficulty concentrating.

Having frequent thoughts of death of suicide.

During the winter-pattern type, additional symptoms may include:

Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating

Weight gain

Social withdrawal

During the summer-pattern type, you may experience:

Trouble sleeping

Poor appetite

Restlessness and agitation

Anxiety

Episodes of violent behavior

NIMH also outlines possible causes of SAD. They admit that scientists do not fully understand what causes the disorder.

There may be a reduced amount of the brain chemical, serotonin, which helps regulate mood; minimal sunlight which controls the levels of molecules that can contribute to your mood; extreme melatonin production which then increases sleepiness.

With SAD, these biological or mental health functions become imbalanced and disrupted because of the change of season.

How do you adjust your serotonin and melatonin levels during the winter-pattern or summer-pattern type of SAD, triggered by season or even erratic weather change?

Ways to boost your serotonin and melatonin:

Create light in your indoor environment and manage your dark-light cycles

WebMD, an online publisher of news and information pertaining to human health and well-being, suggests using a 300-watt bulb with three feet for 20 minutes three times a day.

5 On Your Side recommends “light-washing” your living space to clean your indoor environment with natural sunshine or light if the weather permits, preferably in the morning.

Exercise

WebMD suggests forcing yourself to start 15 - 20 minutes of dancing to the radio or fast walking, which can reduce a sweet tooth and improve mood.

Eat wisely

Keeping commodities in your pantry such as popcorn, oatmeal, nuts, egg whites for omelets, peanut butter, pre-washed vegetables, fruit, whole grain crackers and bread, deli turkey, or cottage cheese are recommended, according to WebMD.

5 On Your suggests doing more research on this disorder to explore other possible indications that you or someone you know may have SAD.

Speak to a therapist, counselor, or other mental health professional about any concerns you may have now that you know this information about seasonal affective disorder.

