ST. LOUIS — The school year is creeping up on us and people are feeling the stress.

According to a survey done by Herbalife Nutrition, not only are students stressed by the idea of school starting, so are parents.

After asking 2,000 parents how they felt about school starting back up, the survey revealed 57% found the back-to-school season to be the most stressful part of the year.

The results also showed that parents worry 17% more than their kids because they have to think about school lunches, how good their teachers are and academic success.

However, when we asked parents on our Facebook page how they felt about the upcoming school year, most of the response expressed excitement!

