Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo

Meet another success story from Charles D’Angelo – Brian Frailey.

ST. LOUIS — For the last decade, Show Me St. Louis has been sharing stories about people who have transformed their lives with the help of Charles D’Angelo.

Brian had a backpacking trip planned with his son back in 2019, so he reached out to Charles in 2018. He wanted to lose 114 pounds before going on the trip with him.

Brian and Charles met, set a goal and the goal was met 9 months later! He was able to go on that trip with his son, and he was able to keep the pounds off for two years! He’s going on that same trip with his younger son this July. He has lost 160 pounds.

