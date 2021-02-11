Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo: Dr. Adnan Bakar loses nearly 60 pounds

This program is for people who feel like they have tried everything

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Adnan Bakar is a pediatric cardiologist in New York, and he lost nearly 60 pounds working with Charles D’Angelo.

He said that his weight had really gotten away from him since college and medical school. With having a stressful job and working long nights, he was using food as an emotional crutch.

Charles D’Angelo explains that the program is for people who feel like they have tried everything, and nothing has seemed to work. You set goals and meet every 2 – 3 weeks. Healthy eating and routine exercise are both a big part of it, but the real focus is helping people stay consistent in the application of those disciplines.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

