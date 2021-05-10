Transformation Tuesday with Charles D’Angelo: Dr. Tim Haman loses 100 pounds

Dr. Haman knew he had to do something about his health, so he reached out to Charles

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Tim Haman lost 100 pounds working with Charles D’Angelo.

Before working with Charles, he says things were rough and chaotic with the pandemic and the hurricanes since he lives in Louisiana. He also had cancer about eleven years ago, which he recovered from, but then had a relapse about six years later. After that second round of chemotherapy and surgeries, things sort of spiraled out of control for him with his weight.

So, Dr. Haman made the decision to reach out to Charles and make a change in his life.

Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.

Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.