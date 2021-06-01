Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

Marion Hollander has reached her goal and is now 110 pounds lighter thanks to the help of Charles D’Angelo.

ST. LOUIS — Today is Transformation Tuesday, and Show Me St. Louis caught up with Marion Hollander.

She reached out to Charles D’Angelo last year with the goal of losing 100 pounds.

In less than a year, she has lost the weight and is now 110 pounds lighter!

Marion was having a lot of physical pain going down the steps, and she realized she needed to make a change. She has a whole different mindset now, and even though she has reached her goal, she says she still has a long road ahead because it’s all about daily choices.

