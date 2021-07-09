Transformation Tuesday with Charles D'Angelo

ST. LOUIS — Today is Transformation Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis was joined by Sharon Meyersick.
She lost 75 pounds working with Charles D’Angelo – 75 pounds lighter and 76 years old!
Charles has helped thousands change their lives, and he can help you, too.
Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
