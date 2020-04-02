WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — If you've ever driven through the Webster Groves, Kirkwood area you may have noticed white yard signs with simple messages of encouragement popping up in people’s yards.

The signs have things written like ‘don't give up’ and ‘one day at a time.’



It turns out, these signs are part of a movement that was started by a family in Oregon three years ago.

The family learned their small town had a big problem with suicide and they wanted to do something about it. Amy Wolff and her husband, along with their two kids, made yard signs with inspirational messages on them. They planted them throughout their neighborhood. The gesture took off and it’s become a global movement.

Marsha Lang saw the signs in her Webster Groves neighborhood and felt the need to spread the kindness.

Lang said, "So many people have that sense of helplessness and hopelessness and I had that myself a year and a half ago. I realized wow that would have spoken deeply to me at the moment just simple words don't give up.”



Lang purchased the signs, wristbands and stickers on the movements’ website. If nothing else, she says it gets people talking about mental health.



'The Don’t Give up Signs' movement is a nonprofit. All the money from purchases goes back into making the products.

For more info, click here: https://www.dontgiveupsigns.com/

