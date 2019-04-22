MINNEAPOLIS — Karl Obermeyer of northeast Minneapolis had solar panels installed at this home last August.

"I haven't had them quite a year yet, but I love them. No going back," Obermeyer said.

He said he'd seen some neighbors with them, and billboards advertising the tax rebates and incentives caught his attention.

"I can do something good for the planet and also potentially save money," Obermeyer said. "It's a win-win."

Obermeyer said he paid $17,000 to install the system.

But he got a $5,100 tax rebate and will get$5,000 in rebates from Xcel Energy over ten years.

That's about $10,000 off the full price of installation. And, Obermeyer said that his electricity bill basically "disappeared overnight."

Michael Allen is the President of All Energy Solar, the company that installed Karl's panels.

"For this system, he most likely is going to pay the system off in less than 10 years, probably closer to 8 years," Allen said.

Obermeyer is able to monitor how much energy his panels are producing directly on his phone.

That turns sunshine into more than just a beautiful day.