BALLWIN, Mo. — A St. Louis County couple purchased an item from Amazon and wanted to dispute a shipping charge, according to Ballwin Police Detective Scott Stephens. Stephens said the couple Googled a customer service number for Amazon.

A scammer answered.

The scammer told the Ballwin couple they had multiple fraudulent charges to their Amazon account. In order to correct the charges, the man told the couple they needed to purchase gift cards and give him the codes.

At one point, the couple had doubts, but the scammer showed them a false LinkedIn profile, Stephens said. The couple spent about $3,000 on gift cards.

Ballwin police posted about the incident on its weekly roundup on Facebook.

“Amazon does not want payment to correct a mistake,” Stephens said. “Really be cautious and make sure you have the correct number.”

