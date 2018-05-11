Though some retailers are already rolling out the deals, the best online bargains are still likely to be found on Black Friday and other big sales days – but there's a catch. Wait till then, and the tablet, laptop or TV you want most may be gone.

That's a key finding from the annual holiday forecast by Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping.

In most categories, from furniture to clothing, the best day to snag a deep discount online occurs earlier than the day those items are most likely to be out of stock.

But when it comes to computers, TVs and tablets, which are expected to have the best online deals on Black Friday, chances are highest that they'll be gone by Thanksgiving – which is the day before.

"If you have a specific model in mind, especially a popular one, purchase it by Thanksgiving to ensure it is available,'' says Nate Smith, Adobe Analytics' group manager of product marketing. "If any model will do, you will get the best deals on Black Friday.''

In recent years, retailers have been unveiling deals of the day and other bargains throughout November and December. But Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday remain among the best times for online bargain hunters to check off their holiday lists – though depending on the gift, some days are better than others.

For instance, based on prices since Oct. 1, online shoppers should be able to save up to 19 percent on toys on Cyber Monday, which takes place Nov. 26. They shouldn't have to worry about items being out of stock until Nov. 30, though that likely varies by brand.

Meanwhile, shoppers can save up to 22 percent if they buy clothing online on Nov. 25. And that's also the best deal day for appliances, when shoppers can see savings of up to 18 percent, and jewelry, when prices are expected to drop up to 5 percent.

But appliances may be out of stock online that same day, and clothing inventory is expected to start selling out by Nov. 26. Jewelry should be available until Christmas Eve.

Adobe's price predictions are based on an analysis of pricing trends in the last two years. And, while some merchandise may disappear online, "a product that is out of stock may still be available in-store at similar discounts,'' Smith says.

Most sales still happen in actual stores, but online spending continues to grow at a faster clip. More than $1 out of every $6 spent this holiday season will be doled out online, amounting to $124.1 billion, Adobe says. That's a 14.8 percent jump over the previous year and significantly more than the 2.7 percent spending uptick expected offline.

Among the largest online shopping days, the biggest revenue jump is expected to occur Cyber Monday, when spending is projected to leap 17.6 percent to $7.8 billion. Black Friday is next, with spending expected to spike 17.2 percent to $5.9 billion, while online spending on Thanksgiving is forecast to grow 16.5 percent to $3.3 billion.

That's likely because many gift buyers still expect the best bargains to be found on those days. Among shoppers, 65 percent say the best savings are offered from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, according to deal site RetailMeNot.

And for those who are letting their fingers do the shopping on Cyber Monday, employers may not have to worry about their staffs ignoring work to make purchases. The busiest time is expected to be between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. PST, a three-hour stretch when online shoppers spend as much as they typically do during a full, average day, according to Adobe.

Other industry watchers believe deal hunters may have a broader window to find the best bargains on certain items. RetailMeNot, which looked at holiday promotions last year, found that the best deals on jeans initially happened in the stretch from the weekend before Thanksgiving through the weekend after Cyber Monday, though the biggest savings were usually available from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Deals were also strong right before and after Christmas.

Toy sales, meanwhile, typically vary from brand to brand, but RetailMeNot says shoppers may see across-the-board bargains in the period between the weekend before Thanksgiving through the weekend after Cyber Monday, as well as the week before Christmas.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM