BRIDGETON, Mo. — Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in the fall clearing the way for medical marijuana, but the state has a long way to go before it goes completely green.

The amendment legalizes medical marijuana—though possession is still illegal. The vote prompted the state to begin figuring out how legalization would actually work.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is in the beginning phases of implementation, but people are already thinking ahead to how they can benefit from the prescription alternative.

People have to get a recommendation from a state-licensed physician at least 30 days before applying for a card, the first of which will be available in July. The state will begin approving facility applications in August, and medical marijuana should be available for purchase in Missouri by January 2020.

However, the state is already bringing in money. In the first month of 2019, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported collecting more than $3 million in application-related fees—that includes applications for more than 200 dispensaries.

The "cannabis consultants" from Canna Advisers are traveling through Missouri this week to help entrepreneurs get started in the medical marijuana industry, starting with St. Louis Monday.

"We know there is a huge amount of excitement—and just as much uncertainty—about how the medical cannabis market will unfold in Missouri," said adviser Dianna Czarhowski in a statement. "We're passionate supporters of medical cannabis, and we want to help make the roll-out as successful as it can possibly be for Missouri's cannabis entrepreneurs and the patients they'll be serving."

In the meantime, people opening Green Health Docs, the area's first cannabis clinic in Bridgeton, said there's a lot to do on their end. Along with physician recommendations, they're providing CBD products and grow classes. They hope to open in the next few weeks to begin offering consultations and appointments for people hoping to receive a medical marijuana card.