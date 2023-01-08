Former owners of Nature's Bakery are investing in St. Louis-area food entrepreneurs

The Food City initiative is investing in St. Louis' underrepresented food entrepreneurs by offering up to $50,000 in grant funding.

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, the Serving Our Communities Foundation launched the Food City project to help create a more inclusive, sustainable food ecosystem in the St. Louis area, according to a news release. The project serves budding food entrepreneurs, farmers, food policy and direct service organizers, educational institutions, social enterprises and nonprofit initiatives.

In 2020, the Marson family sold their company Nature's Bakery to KIND for $400 million. Since then, the family said it has committed to investing its resources and food service knowledge back into the St. Louis region.

As part of the Food City initiative, the foundation is holding a grant competition for packaged food brands owned by underrepresented founders. Grants for $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000 will be awarded, and winners will also participate in a hands-on program that offers mentorship, connections, training, resources and access to state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and equipment.

"We know St. Louis is ripe with top talent—we’re here to help break down those learning barriers so everyone can leverage—and build on—the momentum within St. Louis’ food economy," founder Jan Marson said in a statement.

The initiative also includes a public survey to gather input from St. Louis-area residents, industry professionals, organizers and entrepreneurs to help inform Food City's future efforts. Those who complete the survey will be entered to win $100 to a local food business.

The survey along with grant applications and eligibility criteria will be available soon at FoodCitySTL.org.