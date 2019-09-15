WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The United Auto Workers union announced that its roughly 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the U.S. will go on strike Sunday night because contract negotiations with the automaker had broken down.

That includes thousands of workers in the St. Louis area.

GM’s Wentzville Assembly plant employs about 4,320 people.

The Wentzville plant’s employees are represented by UAW Local 2250. The union’s Facebook page is directing all third-shift employees to report to work as usual and wait for direction from their bargaining committee for word on when to leave the plant to picket.

The plant in Wentzville is the global production sight for GM's full-size vans. Employees assemble the Chevy Express and GMC Savana full-size vans, along with the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks.

5 On Your Side reached out to UAW Local 2250, who referred us to the national union representative. The union released the following letter to its members Saturday night:

‘UAW Vice President Terry Dittes released a letter this evening to members announcing that the UAW will not extend the current 2015 Collective Bargaining Agreement, but will work without a contract until a course of action is decided by the UAW International Executive Board and the UAW-GM National Council.

‘While we are fighting for better wages, affordable quality health care, and job security, GM refuses to put hard-working Americans ahead of their record profits of $35 billion in North America over the last three years. We are united in our efforts to get an agreement our members and their families deserve.’

The decision to strike came after about 200 plant-level union leaders voted unanimously in favor of a walkout during a meeting Sunday morning in Detroit.

"We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our members," union Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement.

It's still possible that bargainers could return to the table and hammer out an agreement, but union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said at a news conference that it would be unlikely. He said it would be hard to believe that the bargainers could resolve so many issues before 11:59 p.m.

The strike would be the union's first since a two-day work stoppage at GM in 2007.

“We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business,” GM’s corporate spokesperson Dan Flores said in an emailed statement to 5 On Your Side.

Here are the main areas of disagreement:

GM is making big money, $8 billion last year alone, and workers want a bigger slice. The union wants annual pay raises to guard against an economic downturn, but the company wants to pay lump sums tied to earnings. Automakers don't want higher fixed costs.

The union also wants new products for the four factories GM wants to close. The factory plans have irked some workers, although most of those who were laid off will get jobs at other GM factories. GM currently has too much U.S. factory capacity.

The companies want to close the labor cost gap with workers at plants run by foreign automakers. GM's gap is the largest at $13 per hour, followed by Ford at $11 and Fiat Chrysler at $5, according to figures from the Center for Automotive Research. GM pays $63 per hour in wages and benefits compared with $50 at the foreign-owned factories.

Union members have great health insurance plans but workers pay about 4% of the cost. Employees of large firms nationwide pay about 34%, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The companies would like to cut costs.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

