O'Fallon, Missouri, bakery announces closure after 27 years

O'FALLON, Mo. — Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Missouri, announced Sunday it would be closing its doors after 27 years in business.

The bakery announced the closure via Facebook, and the post had 2,100 likes, 2,300 shares and more than 1,000 comments as of noon Monday.

The bakery's last day in business will be Sept. 30, according to the post.

"The ever rising cost of product and extremely limited workforce brought us to this decision,' the bakery said in the post.

The bakery said some menu items would be discontinued as the month went on. "We ask that you have patience and show kindness to our staff. Some products are or will be discontinued as the month goes on. We have very limited staff and they're already working hard to get product out and provide service."

Heaven Scent thanked its customers in the post for the support and love all its years in business.

Heaven Scent Bakery is located at 1133 Bryan Road in O'Fallon.