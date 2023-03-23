Illinois counts less cannabis sales from out-of-state customers following Missouri's launch of recreational market

Historically, out-of-state shoppers make up about one-third of Illinois’ cannabis revenue.

ST. LOUIS — Illinois’ out-of-state cannabis market has taken a hit as Missouri’s newly legalized recreational market takes off, data shows.

Experts have previously predicted such an outcome, citing, in part, lower taxes in the Show-Me State.

Adult-use cannabis sales to out-of-state shoppers in Illinois fell 11% to $30.8 million in February, compared with the year-ago month, according to data from the Illinois Cannabis Regulation Oversight Office.

In 2022, out-of-state sales in Illinois came in at $479.2 million, or about 31% of the state’s total sales. This includes July, when out-of-state sales hit an all-time time of $43.5 million, data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation shows.