Missouri Chamber releases guidelines on returning to work

The chamber has released a guidebook and is also hosting a series of webinars

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With the state reopening on May 4, the Missouri Chamber is helping businesses come up with a plan to safely reopen.

The chamber's plan is called "Uniting for Recovery plan: the Return to Work Guide." It is based on "best practices to assist businesses in their efforts to create safe workplaces for their employees and customers."

The chamber is also providing a free webinar series, which are scheduled for April 28, 29 and 30 at 2 p.m.

According to the chamber's website, one of the guest speakers on the webiners will explore the topic of "What to do when your employees are afraid to return work?" Another "will provide strategies to guide post-pandemic planning with an emphasis on buildings, workers and the workplace."

