Schnucks to close south St. Louis County store due to poor sales

The South Oaks store in Green Park will close for good after 6 p.m. on February 28

GREEN PARK, Mo. — Schnucks announced Thursday it will be closing one of its store locations in St. Louis County.

The South Oaks store located at 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. in Green Park will close for good after 6 p.m. on Feb. 28.

According to the news release, this store has experienced poor sales since Schnucks acquired the location in October 2018.

“Shoppers in the area have overwhelmingly chosen instead to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than the South Oaks location, and while it’s always a difficult decision to close a store, we simply could not find a path to profitability for this location,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

Schnucks said the store’s 66 employees will continue to work at other area Schnucks stores where they will keep the same pay rate.

“Our teammates have continued to serve our community as essential workers during the pandemic, and we are grateful that they will continue with us at other Schnucks locations at the same rate of pay. We are also grateful that our customers won’t have to travel far to visit us at other nearby Schnucks stores.”

Following this closure, Schnucks will operate 111 stores, including 80 in the St. Louis metropolitan area.