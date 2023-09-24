SLU Hospital nurses will strike for 24 hours for patient safety and nurse retention

The strike will begin at 7 a.m Monday, and end Tuesday at 6:59 a.m. The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United will lead it.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — For 24 hours, starting Monday at 7 a.m. St. Louis University Hospital nurses will strike for patient safety and nurse retention.

It comes after their contract expired on June 15, and a strike authorization was voted on Sept. 1 with 94% of nurses voting yes, the union says.

Jessica Tulk, a registered nurse for SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital has worked in the emergency room for the last five years. She's a mother of one and says she's tired of having to pick up extra shifts to make ends meet.

Tulk works in the SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. She says right now there are only seven nurses working during her 12-hour shift, before shortages it was 14.

"We're taking care of twice the amount of people were supposed to," Tulk said.

That's why Sunday, Tulk put pen to paper, made signs she'll use at Monday's strike.

"A lot of these people are very unwell and they're spending longer and longer times waiting in the waiting room," Tulk said.

Most of the time, Tulk says there's 50 patients in the ER without a bed. Monday's strike will be conducted by the National Nurses Organizing Committee and National Nurses United. Tulk says beyond staffing concerns, safety also remains a top concern.

She'd like to see more weapon detection systems in the hospital.

"Within our hospital we have one and it's not deployed in the emergency department which is where a majority of patients come through," Tulk said.

Earline Shephard, a nurse of 26 years at SSM Health Saint Louis University joined Tulk Sunday and they both want hospital officials to know this:

"I'm hopeful, I'm hopeful that SSM will come to the table and a strong contract that will take care of the nurses and the patients as well," Shephard said.

"We want to be able to do our jobs. We want to be the healthcare heroes that we were three years ago," Tulk said.

The union says Monday at 11 a.m. nurses, elected officials and community members will speak on picket lines. And the strike will go on until 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday.

SLU Hospital nurses say they've presented several proposals and attempted to compromise but fault SSM for refusing to address staffing shortages and workplace violence.

SSM Health shared the following statement regarding the planned one-day strike:

"While SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (SLU-H) continues to bargain in good faith with the National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC), and advocate for positive solutions, the NNOC has remained wholly resistant. Since August 29, the NNOC has declined to respond or counter our proposals on key wage issues. Negotiations can only make progress when both sides are motivated and engaged. Rather than focus on bargaining, the NNOC has now announced it will pull nurses away from patient care to participate in a 24-hour strike at the hospital set to begin at 7am on Monday, Sept. 25.

"Hospitals and health systems in St. Louis, and across the country, continue to face significant challenges due to the nation’s critical shortage of nurses and health care professionals. Like many hospitals, we are utilizing agency staffing, as appropriate, to maintain safe staffing while we actively recruit additional nurses to join our team. Unfortunately, the highly divisive and politically-motivated strategies which are routinely used by NNOC across the country – including strike threats and attempts to publicly disparage SLU-H and the exceptional care our team provides – are counterproductive to our efforts to continue attracting and retaining nurses to our world-class academic medical center. It’s also important to note that while the NNOC states that 94% of nurses voted to authorize a strike – the NNOC leaders excluded more than 40% of SLU-H nurses from voting because they refuse to pay union dues.

"We deeply value all our talented, compassionate and dedicated nurses and professionals who provide exceptional health care services to our patients and community every day. We’re disappointed the NNOC has chosen to pull nurses away from patient care to participate in a strike rather than continue our discussions at the bargaining table. As a non-profit Mission-based organization, providing extraordinary care to our patients, creating a culture where team members can thrive and making our communities a better place to live is our priority. When the union is ready to engage, we remain committed to reaching an agreement that provides our nurses with a strong, market competitive compensation and benefits package – while ensuring continued exceptional care and service at SLU-H.

"Patient safety is our top priority, and our health ministry is well-prepared to remain open and care for our patients during any work stoppage event. We will have a comprehensive contingency plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service for those we are privileged to serve.

"We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to reach an agreement that supports our nurses and patients – while continuing our focus on fostering a positive, supportive workplace where all team members can thrive. This includes significant ongoing investments to ensure competitive compensation and benefits, opportunities for career development and growth, and programs to support team member physical, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being."

Top St. Louis headlines