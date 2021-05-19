A shout-out to small businesses: The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Alton

During the month of May, Today in St. Louis is featuring small businesses working to stay open despite problems caused by the pandemic

ALTON, Ill. — Small business owners need a high-five and a salute for staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 19, the Today and St. Louis team recognized The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique in Alton.

Owner Aimee Parks opened this shop during the pandemic. She said it wasn't the plan but when COVID-19 hit, her soap making business was in trouble because vendor shows across the country were canceled.

With her husband unemployed, her family needed to do something to make ends meet. She decided to open the boutique last November so she could have a place to sell her goods and give other local vendors a place to sell their items. She said her family took a leap of faith in opening the shop.

"We just had to start thinking outside of the box," Parks said. "There were a lot of 'oh my goodness' moments along the way, including when we were opening, it was like 'what are we doing?' It's been incredible because we've been kind of blindly been going and following whatever direction is thrown in our path just for financial survival."

The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique now features 12 local vendors. Parks said the community has been amazing in supporting her business. And she's extremely hopeful about the future.