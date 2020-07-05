Shoppers from around the area flock to Goodwill stores in St. Charles County

"We were at full capacity of 45 customers at 10:20 this morning... we opened at 10 o'clock," said a store manager

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — After weeks of being closed, Goodwill stores in St. Charles County opened their doors Thursday.

"So glad they're open," said one shopper.

"My heart's still pounding, just saying," said another.

With cars pulling onto the lot one after the other, shoppers drove from as far as Alton to get a whiff of Goodwills' good deals and to drop some donations off, too.

"I live over in St. Louis County; they're not open yet," explained one person.

The reopening rush was a result of Missouri slowly lifting its stay-at-home orders.

"We were at full capacity of 45 customers at 10:20 this morning... we opened at 10 o'clock," said Hannah Nesser.

She's one of the managers at the Goodwill location in St. Peters. She said the store is only asking that customers wear face masks and social distance so people can pick up and drop off as safely as possible.

"Not everybody has jobs right now and being paid, so they're coming to us to be able to get some of those household items."

Melody Siddle and Cheryl Folkerts are two of those people. Their Illinois boutique 3 Charming Chicks has been shuttered for months due to COVID-19.

"It's been a challenge, so you know we're hoping to open again," said Siddle.

This opening gave them a glimpse of the future, as people flocked to get essentials that essentially make them feel better.

"A Hawaiian spear and of course a bunion press for my shoes, essential, that I have a bunion press," said one shopper.