State supply chain task force eyes St. Louis for solutions

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson believes a solution to the country’s supply chain issue is right here in the Show Me State.

In November he formed a supply chain task force, and on Thursday, a group of Missouri logistics leaders met for the first time.

Caitlin Murphy, the founder and CEO of Global Gateway Logistics, was selected to be on the task force. She believes St. Louis can be a solution to the supply chain issues.

Murphy said the United States hasn't built up a lot of small- or medium-sized ports to receive cargo. The solution, she said, is to diversify (and) alleviate some of the delays experienced when everything bottlenecks into one port.

Murphy cites a bottleneck at ports in southern California ports, which handle a large portion of U.S. imports and exports.

The task force is finding local solutions to this problem.

"I've been a big advocate for St. Louis being a freight hub for global freight,” Murphy said. “Whether it’s air, ocean or river, we're the heart of the nation for importing or exporting cargo around the world."