Plan to provide tax incentives for $1.8B Boeing project approved by St. Louis County Council

The ordinance will now go to County Executive Sam Page, who said he would sign it on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday to approve a tax incentive proposal for the $1.8 billion expansion project by aerospace giant the Boeing Co.

The vote was 4-1 with the lone dissenting by Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway. Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who is an engineer at Boeing, abstained and Councilman Dennis Hancock was absent.

The Boeing expansion would create 500 new jobs over several years and consist of new buildings in Berkeley and in unincorporated St. Louis county next to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

"We thank the St. Louis County Council members for their decision, leadership and partnership in expanding the St. Louis region’s aerospace manufacturing industry footprint.," a Boeing spokesperson said. "This vote will help us offer cost competitive proposals, marking the first step toward bringing more high-paying jobs to the greater St. Louis area. We look forward to continuing to work with our collaborating partners on the next steps of this project."

Jason Hall, CEO of economic development agency Greater St. Louis Inc., thanked the county council for advancing the project, calling it "another big win for St. Louis that will pay dividends for years to come."

The ordinance goes next to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for his approval. He said Tuesday night that he would sign the bill into law on Wednesday morning.

"Tonight’s vote shows St. Louis County’s commitment to growing our economy, expanding career opportunities, and building on our priorities to invest in North County," Page said. "Landing this deal will bolster St. Louis County’s brand as a national leader in the defense industry."