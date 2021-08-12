Topgolf a step closer to St. Louis city location

The city's Planning Commission approved a request to rezone property in Midtown that would house the popular attraction.

ST. LOUIS — A second Topgolf location in the St. Louis area is a swing closer to becoming reality.

The St. Louis Planning Commission gave unanimous approval to a rezoning request for a plot of land in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

Saint Louis University currently owns the land, which is on the northwest corner of Chouteau and Compton avenues. In the petition submitted to the commission, SLU officials say the land will be used for an "outdoor recreation and golf entertainment center."

The city cannot confirm that the site will be used for a Topgolf, but our editorial partners at the St. Louis Business Journal report that the company previous got regulatory approval to build a facility at the site.

The petition says the parcels that are being rezoned are about 14 acres in size and currently house some industrial and vacant properties. SLU states that change in zoning would create additional recreation opportunities in an area already seeing much growth.

It would be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis area and the first in the city. The other location is in Chesterfield.