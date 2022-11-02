Union, 'shocked' by decision to close plant that employs 900, presses for answers

GKN Aerospace announced it would be closing its Hazelwood plant by the end of 2023. The union representing most of the workers said the announcement was a surprise.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The union representing about 570 workers at GKN Aerospace said Friday it is “shocked and saddened” by the company’s “sudden” decision to shut down its St. Louis-area plant by the end of 2023.

“We have reached out to the company to gather details about this decision,” Tom Boelling, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, said in a written statement. “Rest assured, the IAM will use every resource available to save and protect our skilled and dedicated membership, their families and the community,” he added.

GKN, one of the largest manufacturers in the region by employees, employs about 900 workers at the Hazelwood plant that makes metallics materials for aircraft. A company official said GKN had invested about $80 million over the past decade but the facility has consistently struggled for profitability in recent years. He added the union’s statement was "completely understandable."

In its statement Thursday announcing the shutdown, GKN said: "Having now carried out a thorough assessment of the site — including declining orders, capabilities and cost base — we have regrettably concluded that it does not have a long-term, sustainable future within the business."

In 2020, GKN announced that it had extended a partnership with Boeing on “significant military aircraft contracts” until 2023, specifically “production of structural components and assemblies for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-15E Strike Eagle and C-17 Globemaster III."

Boeing, with large defense operations in St. Louis, lost $4.29 billion last year. The Hazelwood plant previously was held by Boeing, with GKN acquiring it in 2001.

Boeing declined to comment, but an official speaking on background said GKN’s decision "will not affect our products or programs."

GKN spokesman Wesley Bates declined to comment on whether Boeing or union labor costs were factors in the shutdown decision.

Bates said GKN is holding “effects bargaining” with Local 837. Effects bargaining generally is a provision in a union contract that “requires an employer to negotiate with the union over how a decision might impact the employees and how any impact could be prevented,” according to a blog post by UCOMM Media Group, which specializes in communications for unions.