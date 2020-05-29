Wentzville GM plant to resume shifts starting June 1

Other GM plants around the country are starting to reopen as well

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville will begin to welcome workers back on June 1, after operations were suspended in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our members look forward to resuming production of our world class award winning Chevy and GMC trucks and vans," United Auto Workers Local 2250 President Glenn Kage said in a statement.

Kage said the Wentzville plant will resume three shifts of production beginning on June 1.

