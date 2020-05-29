Wentzville GM plant to resume shifts starting June 1

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville will begin to welcome workers back on June 1, after operations were suspended in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our members look forward to resuming production of our world class award winning Chevy and GMC trucks and vans," United Auto Workers Local 2250 President Glenn Kage said in a statement.
Kage said the Wentzville plant will resume three shifts of production beginning on June 1.
Other GM plants around the country are starting to reopen as well.
In December of last year, GM announced it would be investing $1.5 billion in the next generation of mid-sized trucks to be built at its Wentzville facility.