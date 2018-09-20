ST. LOUIS — More than 1,000 employees affiliated with Shop ‘n Save will lose their jobs by Christmas.
Supervalu is cutting 1,005 jobs as it closes 11 stores and a distribution center not part of the deal with Schnuck Markets Inc., the St. Louis Business Journal reported Thursday.
The layoffs include 848 workers at the 11 stores and 157 people at the distribution center. Workers will begin losing their jobs November 19. The layoffs will be over by December 21, according to online documents filed with Missouri and Illinois’ Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).
The following Shop ‘n Save stores are slated to close, with employees losing their jobs:
- 15446 Manchester Rd
Ellisville, MO 63011
- 196 Mayfair Plaza
Florissant, MO 63033
- 9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63136
- 175 Flower Valley Shopping Center
Florissant, MO 63033
- 10805 Old Halls Ferry Rd
Ferguson, MO 63136
- 1144 Meramec Station Rd
Ballwin, MO 63021
- 4660 Chippewa St
St. Louis, MO 63116
- 1023 Crossroad S Place
High Ridge, MO 63049
- 301 Watson Rd
St. Louis, MO 63126
The distribution center that is closing is located at:
- 10461 Manchester Rd
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Schnucks is buying 19 Shop ‘n Save locations in Missouri and Illinois and switching them to Schnucks stores. A news release from the grocery store chain said employees at those stores will be offered jobs “at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work.”
READ MORE:
- 200+ jobs available at Dierbergs hiring event on Friday
- Shop 'n Save vs. Schnucks: Will you pay more once Shop 'n Save is gone?
- Schnucks buying 19 Shop 'n Save stores