ST. LOUIS — More than 1,000 employees affiliated with Shop ‘n Save will lose their jobs by Christmas.

Supervalu is cutting 1,005 jobs as it closes 11 stores and a distribution center not part of the deal with Schnuck Markets Inc., the St. Louis Business Journal reported Thursday.

The layoffs include 848 workers at the 11 stores and 157 people at the distribution center. Workers will begin losing their jobs November 19. The layoffs will be over by December 21, according to online documents filed with Missouri and Illinois’ Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN).

The following Shop ‘n Save stores are slated to close, with employees losing their jobs:

15446 Manchester Rd​​​​​​​ Ellisville, MO 63011

196 Mayfair Plaza​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Florissant, MO 63033

9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd St. Louis, MO 63136

175 Flower Valley Shopping Center​​​​​​​ Florissant, MO 63033

10805 Old Halls Ferry Rd Ferguson, MO 63136

1144 Meramec Station Rd​​​​​​​ Ballwin, MO 63021

4660 Chippewa St St. Louis, MO 63116

1023 Crossroad S Place High Ridge, MO 63049

301 Watson Rd St. Louis, MO 63126

The distribution center that is closing is located at:

10461 Manchester Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122

Schnucks is buying 19 Shop ‘n Save locations in Missouri and Illinois and switching them to Schnucks stores. A news release from the grocery store chain said employees at those stores will be offered jobs “at the same wage rate, working a comparable number of hours and doing comparable work.”

